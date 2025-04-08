Markets
MX

MagnaChip Semiconductor To Close Its Display Business By End Of Q2 2025

April 08, 2025 — 07:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Magnachip Semiconductor Corp. (MX), Tuesday announced its decision to shut down its Display business by the end of the second quarter of 2025, which also includes the liquidation of Magnachip Mixed-Signal, Ltd.

Following this, the company intends to focus on its Power discrete and Power IC company to achieve profitable revenue growth and maximize shareholder value.

The decision comes as the company tried many strategic options for Display business. However, it failed to consummate a transaction following several months of discussions with several interested parties.

Further, the company stated that it aims to achieve a quarterly adjusted EBITDA break-even from continuing operations by the end of 2025, expecting to result in positive adjusted operating income in 2026 and positive adjusted free cash flow in 2027.

In the pre-market hours, MagnaChip's stock is trading at $2.84 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.