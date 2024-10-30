News & Insights

Magnachip reports Q3 adjusted EPS (34c), consensus (19c)

October 30, 2024 — 05:02 pm EDT

Reports Q3 revenue $66.5M, consensus $64.05M. YJ Kim, Magnachip’s (MX) CEO, commented, “Our Q3 revenue was at the high-end of guidance driven by broad-based growth in our Standard Product businesses, which is comprised of our MSS and PAS businesses. Standard Product revenue increased 25.9% sequentially and 24% year-over-year. Our discrete Power business benefited from leaner inventory in distribution channels as well as new product designs wins resulting in better-than-seasonal growth. In MSS, the strong sequential growth was due to increased demand for products targeted for China smartphone OEMs, automotive displays, and OLED IT.”

