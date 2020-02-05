Magnachip (MX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Magnachip (MX) closed at $14.68 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.52% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.13% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.43%.

Heading into today, shares of the chip products maker had gained 19.5% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.1% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MX as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 19, 2020. On that day, MX is projected to report earnings of $0.20 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 100%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $199 million, up 10.93% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 91.18% higher within the past month. MX is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MX has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.25 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.18, which means MX is trading at a discount to the group.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.