Magnachip Begins Full-scale Mass Production Of 30V MXT LV MOSFET - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) said it has begun full-scale mass production of new 30V MXT LV Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistors used in Electronic Control Units of Electric Power Steering systems. The MOSFET product is being used by an automaker. The new 30V MXT LV MOSFET provides a stable power supply to Electric Power Steering, assisting a vehicle's directional control through an electric motor.

YJ Kim, CEO of Magnachip, said: "We will actively expand in the automotive sector with our innovative power solutions and stringent quality control procedures."

