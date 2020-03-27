Magna Withdraws Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Magna International Inc. (MG.TO, MGA) said, given the high degree of business uncertainty caused by COVID-19, the company is withdrawing its outlook. The company noted that is has liquidity of approximately $4 billion including approximately $1 billion in cash and $3 billion in available, committed credit lines at February 29, 2020.

Magna International said the company has established internal task forces to assess, monitor and deal with the potential impact of COVID-19 on its business and share information across the company.

