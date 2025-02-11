Magna Strengthens Decades-Long Collaboration With Mercedes-Benz

(RTTNews) - Magna International Inc. (MGA), Tuesday announced that it has extended its long-standing partnership with Mercedes-Benz, continuing a legacy of innovation across multiple vehicle components. This collaboration spans powertrain and drivetrain systems, ADAS technologies, body and chassis components, electrification, and vehicle assembly.

Since 1979, Magna's Graz, Austria facility has produced over 500,000 iconic off-roaders for Mercedes-Benz. In 2024, the partnership entered a new era with the production of the eDS Duo, an advanced eDrive system, at Magna's Lannach, Austria facility. This innovative electric drive system enhances the all-new electric version of the off-roader with superior traction and efficiency.

"Strong partnerships drive innovation in the automotive industry," said Eric Wilds, Magna's Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer. Diba Ilunga, President of Magna Powertrain, added, "The eDS Duo demonstrates our flexible powertrain solutions, seamlessly transitioning from internal combustion to electric."

The 2-speed, dual e-motor eDS Duo, offering up to 240 kW of power, enables advanced off-road capabilities, including the unique "G-Turn" feature for 360-degree rotation in place.

MGA is currently trading at $39.19 or 0.64% higher on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.