News & Insights

US Markets
MG

Magna says job cuts likely in case of labor strike

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

August 09, 2023 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by Raechel Thankam Job for Reuters ->

Adds CFO quote from conference call in paragraph 3

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Canadian auto-parts maker Magna International MG.TO said on Wednesday it was prepared to consider laying off staff in the short term to combat disruptions in case of a strike by United Auto Workers (UAW) union at the Detroit Three carmakers.

UAW has been in with the carmakers - Ford Motor F.N, General MotorsGM.N and Stellantis STLAM.MI - on double-digit pay increases and defined-benefit pensions for all workers.

"We have prepared for a scenario of shutdown locations, including moving around non-essential work and beyond that we're looking at laying off people in the short term," Magna Chief Financial Officer Patrick McCann said at a JPMorgan auto conference.

Parts supplier Aptiv PLC APTV.N has also said its business can adjust down in the event of a labor disruption.

Magna also warned that while chip supply and margins have improved over the months, the levels are still well below those in 2019.

Last week, the company raised its annual forecasts on solid demand for auto parts.

(Reporting by Raechel Thankam Job; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((RaechelThankam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MG
F
GM
APTV
AIADX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.