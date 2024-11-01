Magna reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.28, consensus $1.41

Reports Q3 revenue $10.28B, consensus $10.36B. “We continue to mitigate industry headwinds including lower production volumes in each of our core regions. Our ongoing initiatives and results to date reinforce our conviction in our free cashflow outlook this year and beyond. As we continuously seek to optimize value creation, we are resuming share repurchases in the fourth quarter – ahead of our prior plan,” said Swamy Kotagiri, Magna’s (MGA) CEO.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MGA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.