Magna Q3 Profit Rises, Above Estimates; Updates Annual Guidance In Line With View - Update

November 03, 2023 — 05:46 am EDT

Magna International Inc. (MGA) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $394 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $289 million, or $1 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Magna International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.46 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.3% to $10.688 billion from $9.268 billion last year.

Outlook:

Looking ahead, Magna has narrowed its Annual guidance, in line with estimates. For full year 2023, excluding items, the company now expects earnings of $1.55 billion to $1.65 billion, on sales of $42.1 billion to $43.1 billion, up from its earlier guidance of $1.4 billion to $1.6 billion in earnings on sales of $41.9 billion to $43.5 billion.

On average, 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters forecast MGA to register sales of $42.61 billion, for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Magna International Inc. Q3 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $394 Mln. vs. $289 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.37 vs. $1 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.34 -Revenue (Q3): $10.688 Bln vs. $9.268 Bln last year.

