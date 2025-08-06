Magna Q2 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Guidance Revised

Magna International MGA reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.44 per share, which rose from the year-ago quarter’s $1.35, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19.



Net sales decreased 3% year over year to $10.63 billion but surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.41 billion.

MGA’s Segmental Performance

The Body Exteriors & Structures segment’s revenues were $4.25 billion, down 5% year over year. This was due to lower light vehicle production and the end of production of certain programs, divestitures and customer price concessions. The figure also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.28 billion. The segment reported an adjusted EBIT of $347 million, up from $341 million recorded in the year-ago period. The metric also topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $287 million on enhanced productivity and efficiency and lower net warranty costs.



The Power & Vision segment’s revenues declined 2% year over year to $3.86 billion due to lower light vehicle production, customer price concessions and the end of production on certain programs. The metric, however, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.80 billion. Segmental adjusted EBIT fell from $198 million to $162 million due to higher tariff costs, foreign exchange losses and reduced earnings on lower sales. The metric also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $189 million.



Revenues from the Seating Systems segment fell 2% year over year to $1.43 billion due to lower production, the end of production of certain programs and customer price concessions. The metric, however, topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 billion. Segmental adjusted EBIT fell to $42 million from $53 million in the year-ago period due to higher tariff costs, reduced earnings on lower sales and foreign exchange losses. The metric, however, topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $39.61 million.



The Complete Vehicles segment’s revenues decreased 12% year over year to $1.23 billion due to lower assembly volumes. The metric, however, outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 billion. The segment reported an adjusted EBIT of $28 million, up from $20 million reported in the year-ago period and outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.81 million due to productivity and efficiency improvements and lower restructuring costs.

MGA’s Financials

Magna had $1.54 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2025, up from $1.25 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024. As of June 30, 2025, long-term debt was $4.98 billion, up from $4.13 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



In the reported quarter, cash provided from operating activities totaled $627 million, down from the year-ago figure of $736 million.



The company declared its quarterly dividend of 48.50 cents per common share, which will be paid on Aug. 29, 2025, to shareholders of record as of Aug.15, 2025.

Magna Updates 2025 Outlook

Magna now expects 2025 revenues in the band of $40.4-$42 billion, up from the previous target of $40-$41.6 billion. Adjusted EBIT margin is expected in the band of 5.2-5.6% compared with the previous estimate of 5.1-5.6%. Adjusted net income is estimated between $1.35 billion and $1.55 billion, up from the previous estimate of $1.3-$1.5 billion. Capex is estimated to be in the range of $1.6-$1.7 billion, down from $1.7-$1.8 billion.

