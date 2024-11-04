Magna price target raised to $46 from $44 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Magna (MGA) to $46 from $44 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm notes Magna rose about 6% after a Q3 EBIT beat. The company announced “meaningful” buybacks despite leverage of 1.9-times above targeted 1-1.5-times. Full year EBIT guide was cut about 4% but still implies +80bp quarter-over-quarter. Wells likes the shift to core but long-term targets are tough.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on MGA:
- Magna price target raised to $45 from $44 at UBS
- Magna International Reports Mixed Q3 2024 Results
- Magna International Reports Q3 2024 Results
- Magna lowers FY24 revenue view to $42.2B-$43.2B from $42.5B-$44.1B
- Magna reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.28, consensus $1.41
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.