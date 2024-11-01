News & Insights

Magna Mining Updates Economic Assessment for Crean Hill

Magna Mining (TSE:NICU) has released an update.

Magna Mining Inc. has filed an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment for its Crean Hill Project in Sudbury, Ontario, highlighting its focus on nickel, copper, and PGM projects. The report, prepared by SGS Geological Services, underscores the company’s commitment to developing its flagship assets, including the Crean Hill and Shakespeare Mines.

