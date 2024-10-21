News & Insights

Magna Mining Grants Over 1 Million Stock Options

October 21, 2024 — 05:08 pm EDT

Magna Mining (TSE:NICU) has released an update.

Magna Mining has granted a total of 1,281,900 stock options to its officers, directors, and employees, allowing them to purchase common shares at prices of $1.15 and $1.17 per share. This initiative is part of their Stock Option Plan, with options having a five-year expiration period. Magna Mining focuses on nickel, copper, and PGM projects in Ontario, Canada.

