Magna Mining Grants Over 1 Million Stock Options

Magna Mining (TSE:NICU) has released an update.

Magna Mining has granted a total of 1,281,900 stock options to its officers, directors, and employees, allowing them to purchase common shares at prices of $1.15 and $1.17 per share. This initiative is part of their Stock Option Plan, with options having a five-year expiration period. Magna Mining focuses on nickel, copper, and PGM projects in Ontario, Canada.

For further insights into TSE:NICU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.