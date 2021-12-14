Magna (MGA) Set to Launch Breakthrough Powertrain in 2022

Magna International MGA is set to launch EtelligentReach, an all-electric connected powertrain, the latest to debut on a new entrant vehicle in 2022. The system comprises two electric motors, inverters and gearboxes, and leverages the benefits of advanced software to maximize vehicle range and driving dynamics.



The Magna framework enhances the interaction between the individual eDrive components and the entire vehicle with a software package featuring multiple vehicle functions. The EtelligentReach system will utilize a functional, modular control unit on the new vehicle for integrating various powertrain and chassis functions. This will increase efficiency, lower carbon dioxide emissions and improve safety by up to 10% in all road conditions. The silicon carbide within Magna´s inverter makes way for additional efficiency gains. Customers will enjoy the flexibility of selecting from a wide range of driving modes and can enjoy a better driving experience. It also increases range by 30% compared to certain production BEV vehicles.



Magna noted that the features of reduced range anxiety and improved driving dynamics offer automakers an efficient, all-electric powertrain system.



Magna’s strength in leadership and expertise in the powertrain space is vital to the company’s efforts in transitioning to electrification. Besides the latest EtelligentReach, Magna’s electrification portfolio has other innovative systems that will be unveiled at its booth in the West Hall at CES 2022. These include the EtelligentEco, an upgraded, connected PHEV system that can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 38% and offers a unique cloud connectivity feature and EtelligentForce, which enables automakers to electrify their trucks without compromising on utility and functionality.



The company’s shares have risen 20.8% in the past year against its industry’s decline of 37.8%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Magna currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Better-ranked peers in the same space include Goodyear GT, flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and Genuine Parts GPC and Dorman Products DORM, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Goodyear has an expected earnings growth rate of 197% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the current year has been revised 77% upward over the past 60 days.



Goodyear beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the four trailing quarters. The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 228.5%, on average. Its shares have also gained around 95.5% over a year.



Genuine Parts has an expected earnings growth rate of 27.3% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has been revised around 5% upward over the past 60 days.



Genuine Parts beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all of the four trailing quarters. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 16%, on average. Its shares have rallied around 38.3% over a year.



Dorman has an expected earnings growth rate of 36% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has been revised 2% upward over the past 60 days.



Dorman beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all of the four trailing quarters. The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 10.41%, on average. Its shares have also rallied around 12.6% over a year.

