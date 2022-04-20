Magna (MGA), LG Electronics Enter Into JV to Bolster EV Strength

Magna International MGA recently launched a joint venture (JV) with LG Electronics named LG Magna ePowertrain to inaugurate a facility in Ramos, Mexico, the JV’s first production footprint in North America. The sprawling 260,000-square-foot plant, scheduled for completion in 2023, will produce a range of powertrain components to support electric vehicle (EV) production from General Motors GM. General Motors will be the foundational customer for the new facility.



The JV, launched in July of 2021, is expected to generate 400 new jobs. It spans Korea, North and South America, Europe and Asia.



It will combine LG Electronics’ experience in EV technology and Magna’s long-standing reputation in traditional automotive manufacturing.



Aside from its venture with LG, Magna has manufacturing contracts with EV automakers like Fisker, REE Automotive and Jaguar Land Rover. It is also developing its own EtelligentDrive products like its EtelligentReach powertrain.



This new facility is testimony to the growth of LG Magna e-Powertrain’s ongoing success. It continuously enables the companies to better support their customers with premium components for the next generation of EVs.



The Mexico plant will join LG Magna ePowertrain’s only manufacturing facility in Nanjing, China,



In the span of one year, Magna Powertrain has added an expansion agreement and identified a strategic location to support its customers.



