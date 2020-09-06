Magna (MGA) Down 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Magna (MGA). Shares have lost about 0.8% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Magna due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Magna Posts Narower-Than-Expected Q2 Loss

Magna reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted loss of $1.71 per share, narrower than Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.03. Higher-than-expected EBIT from the Complete Vehicles segment can be attributed to this outperformance. Precisely, EBIT from the unit came in at $44 million against the consensus mark of a loss of $9.10 million.

The company posted earnings of $1.59 per share in second-quarter 2019. Lower year-over-year revenues across all segments amid coronavirus woes led to the year-over-year deterioration in the bottom line. Its total revenues declined 57.6% year over year to $4,293 million. However, the reported figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,730 million.

Segmental Performances

The Body Exteriors & Structures segment’s revenues dropped 61.7% year over year to $1,623 million for the reported quarter. Lower global light vehicle production amid the COVID-19 pandemic and unfavorable currency translations resulted in soft revenues. Resultantly, the segment incurred a pre-tax loss of $315 million against profit of $341 million in the first quarter.

The Power & Vision segment revenues fell to $1,298 million from the prior-year figure of $2,808 million. In addition to the negative impacts from forex and the coronavirus pandemic, divestiture of the FP&C business also affected revenues. Consequently, pre-tax profit totaled $226 million compared with $201 million recorded in second-quarter 2019.

Revenues in the Seating Systems segment decreased 64% year over year to $524 million in the April-June quarter due to bleak light vehicle production, unfavorable foreign-currency translation impact and net customer-price concessions. Pretax loss was 84 million versus the prior-year profit of $83 million.

The Complete Vehicles segment’s revenues were down 48% from the prior-year quarter to $933 million amid lower assembly volumes, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonetheless, adjusted EBIT grew to $44 million from $43 million a year ago on the back of a favorable mix within certain complete vehicle assembly programs and cost-cut efforts.

Financials & Dividend

Magna had $533 million cash and cash equivalents as of Jun 30, 2020 compared with $1,276 million on Dec 31, 2019. It had a long-term debt of $3,771 million as of Jun 30, 2020, reflecting a rise from $3,062 million recorded on Dec 31, 2019. Cash used for operating activities totaled $1,232 million.

Magna’s board of directors announced a dividend of 40 cents per share for second-quarter 2020, payable on Sep 4 to shareholders of record on Aug 21.

2020 Guidance

Magna expects full-year revenues in the band of $30-$32 billion. Adjusted EBIT margin is anticipated in the range of 2.9-3.3%. The company envisions capex of $1.4 billion for 2020.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended upward during the past month. The consensus estimate has shifted 32.73% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Magna has a subpar Growth Score of D, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with an A. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Magna has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.