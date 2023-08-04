News & Insights

US Markets
MG

Magna lifts annual forecasts as results beat estimates on parts demand

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

August 04, 2023 — 06:06 am EDT

Written by Nathan Gomes and Pratyush Thakur for Reuters ->

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Magna International MG.TO on Friday raised its full-year profit and sales outlook after its quarterly results beat estimates on strong demand for auto parts as supply chain constraints eased.

Demand for parts has remained strong from automakers as they strive to manufacture new models to cater to consumers looking to snap up pickup trucks and family SUVs.

Labor concerns, however, have remained a worry for the industry as it navigates higher costs of raw materials and other inflationary headwinds.

Magna expects 2023 revenue between $41.90 billion and $43.50 billion, compared with its previous forecast of $40.20 billion to $41.80 billion.

The Canada-based company raised it adjusted annual income outlook to between $1.40 billion and $1.60 billion, from $1.30 billion to $1.50 billion forecast earlier.

Magna reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.50 during the second quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.23 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Its second-quarter revenue rose 17% to 10.98 billion, topping estimates of $10.30 billion.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes and Pratyush Thakur in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((pratyush.thakur@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.