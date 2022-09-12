US Markets
MG

Magna invests $77 mln in India's EV startup Yulu to enter micromobility market

Contributor
Priyamvada C Reuters
Published

Magna International Inc is investing $77 million in India's EV startup Yulu to enter the micromobility market, the Canadian auto parts supplier said on Sunday.

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Magna International Inc MG.TO is investing $77 million in India's EV startup Yulu to enter the micromobility market, the Canadian auto parts supplier said on Sunday.

Magna will own a stake and hold a seat on the board of the Bangalore, India based company, it said. The two companies have established a new battery swapping entity.

Yulu operates around 10,000 low-speed electric two-wheelers in Bangalore, Delhi, and Mumbai. It is targeting an additional 15 cities in the next 18 months.

Micromobility, which facilitates transportation over short distances through light weight vehicles such as electric scooters and bikes, has flourished globally, supported by government incentives for the use of environmentally friendly transportation.

Earlier this year, India's finance minister said that the country will introduce a new policy for battery swapping to boost sales of electric vehicles (EVs).

(Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; editing by Ankur Banerjee)

((Priyamvada.C@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular