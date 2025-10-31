Markets

Magna Int'l Boosts FY25 Outlook - Update

October 31, 2025 — 08:42 am EDT

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Friday, mobility technology company Magna International, Inc. (MGA, MG.TO) raised its adjusted net income and net sales guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted net income attributable to Magna in a range of $1.45 billion to $1.55 billion on net sales between $41.1 billion and $42.1 billion. Previously, the company expected adjusted net income attributable to Magna in a range of $1.35 billion to $1.55 billion on net sales between $40.4 billion and $42.0 billion.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to earn $5.18 per share on revenues of $41.34 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's Board of Directors declared a fourth quarter dividend of $0.485 per Common Share, payable on November 28, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 14, 2025.

