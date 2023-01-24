Magna International Sees Decline In Adj. EBIT Margin For Full-year; Stock Down In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Magna International Inc. (MGA), a Canadian auto parts maker, on Tuesday announced preliminary sales for the fiscal 2022 that increased from last year, but adjusted EBIT margin fell below its earlier guidance.

For the full-year, sales were around $37.8 billion, compared with $36.242 billion of previous year. In its November outlook, the company had expected to post sales of $37.4 billion to $38.4 billion, for the fiscal.

Eighteen analysts, on average, polled by Thomson-Reuters forecast the firm to report sales of $37.89 billion, for the year.

However, the company noted that its adjusted EBIT margin for 2022 is expected to be around 4.3 percent, below 4.8 percent to 5 percent guided in November. The company particularly cited decreased contribution on lower sales, higher net warranty costs, higher net engineering expense due to the revised timing of both spending and customer recoveries, and operating underperformance at certain facilities.

Magna added that these factors have also impacted its adjusted income.

The Canadian firm is scheduled to report its full-year financial results on February 10.

MGA is trading down by 14.01 percent at $56.29 per share in pre-market on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.