Magna International Reports Q3 2024 Results

Magna International reported third-quarter 2024 sales of $10.3 billion, in line with a 4% decrease in global light vehicle production. The company’s diluted earnings per share rose to $1.68, reflecting deferred revenue recognition, while they also announced a plan to repurchase up to 10% of their common shares.

