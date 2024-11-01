News & Insights

Stocks

Magna International Reports Q3 2024 Results

November 01, 2024 — 05:32 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Magna International (TSE:MG) has released an update.

Magna International reported third-quarter 2024 sales of $10.3 billion, in line with a 4% decrease in global light vehicle production. The company’s diluted earnings per share rose to $1.68, reflecting deferred revenue recognition, while they also announced a plan to repurchase up to 10% of their common shares.

For further insights into TSE:MG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MGA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.