Magna International reports 3.5% drop in quarterly profit

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc MG.TO reported a 3.5% drop in quarterly profit on Friday, hurt by weak automobile production in North America and a labor strike at General Motors Co GM.N, its biggest customer.

Net income attributable to Magna fell to $440 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $456 million a year earlier.

Total sales fell 7.3% to $9.40 billion.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

