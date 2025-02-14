Magna International Q4 24 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Magna International Inc. (MGA) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on February 14, 2025, to discuss Q4 24 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.magna.com/company/investors/calendar-of-events-presentations

To listen to the call, dial 1-800-715-9871 or 1-646-307-1963, Conference ID 9829976.

For a replay call, dial 1-800-770-2030 or 1-609-800-9909, Conference ID 9829976.

