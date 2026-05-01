Magna International Q1 26 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Magna International Inc. (MGA) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on May 1, 206, to discuss Q1 26 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/900636883

To listen to the call, dial 1-800-715-9871 or 1-646-307-1963, Conference ID 9829976.

For a replay call, dial 1-800-770-2030 or 1-609-800-9909, Conference ID 9829976.

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