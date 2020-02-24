Magna International (MGA) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Magna International Inc (Symbol: MGA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.02, changing hands as low as $48.51 per share. Magna International Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MGA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MGA's low point in its 52 week range is $42.51 per share, with $57.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.98.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.