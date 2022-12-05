Magna International (MGA) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Magna International Inc (Symbol: MGA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $59.58, changing hands as low as $59.01 per share. Magna International Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MGA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MGA's low point in its 52 week range is $45.58 per share, with $90.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.23.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.