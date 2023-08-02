Magna International (MGA) Price Target Increased by 7.52% to 52.26

The average one-year price target for Magna International (NYSE:MGA) has been revised to 52.26 / share. This is an increase of 7.52% from the prior estimate of 48.61 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 41.37 to a high of 67.78 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 18.76% from the latest reported closing price of 64.33 / share.

Magna International Declares $0.62 Dividend

On May 5, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share ($2.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 19, 2023 received the payment on June 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.63 per share.

At the current share price of $64.33 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.86%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.26%, the lowest has been 1.83%, and the highest has been 7.60%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.81 (n=229).

The current dividend yield is 0.74 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 690 funds or institutions reporting positions in Magna International. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 4.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGA is 0.25%, a decrease of 3.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.38% to 192,647K shares. The put/call ratio of MGA is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 16,113K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,973K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGA by 89.67% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 11,014K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,970K shares, representing an increase of 9.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGA by 5.00% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,759K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,767K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGA by 11.34% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 8,365K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,089K shares, representing an increase of 27.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGA by 28.99% over the last quarter.

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 8,226K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,220K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGA by 7.42% over the last quarter.

Magna International Background Information

MAGNA is a mobility technology company. We have more than 158,000 entrepreneurial-minded employees and 342 manufacturing operations and 91 product development, engineering and sales centres in 27 countries. It has complete vehicle engineering and contract manufacturing expertise, as well as product capabilities that include body, chassis, exteriors, seating, powertrain, active driver assistance, electronics, mechatronics, mirrors, lighting and roof systems. Our common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.

