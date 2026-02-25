Magna International (MGA) Price Target Increased by 23.82% to 52.02

The average one-year price target for Magna International (NYSE:MGA) has been revised to $52.02 / share. This is an increase of 23.82% from the prior estimate of $42.01 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $43.47 to a high of $72.01 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 19.95% from the latest reported closing price of $64.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 590 funds or institutions reporting positions in Magna International. This is an decrease of 51 owner(s) or 7.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGA is 0.24%, an increase of 4.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.14% to 205,785K shares. The put/call ratio of MGA is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 29,114K shares representing 10.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,068K shares , representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGA by 1.66% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 11,929K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,826K shares , representing a decrease of 7.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGA by 87.24% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 9,854K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,829K shares , representing a decrease of 9.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGA by 1.04% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 7,755K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,219K shares , representing an increase of 58.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGA by 41.34% over the last quarter.

VWNFX - Vanguard Windsor II Fund Investor Shares holds 6,868K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

