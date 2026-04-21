Is Magna International (MGA) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Magna International (MGA). MGA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.47. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.71. MGA's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.47 and as low as 5.65, with a median of 6.79, all within the past year.

MGA is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.94. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MGA's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.05. Within the past year, MGA's PEG has been as high as 0.94 and as low as 0.46, with a median of 0.60.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. MGA has a P/S ratio of 0.41. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.72.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Magna International is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, MGA sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.