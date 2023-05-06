Magna International (MGA) Declares $0.46 Dividend

Magna International said on May 5, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share ($1.84 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.46 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 18, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 19, 2023 will receive the payment on June 2, 2023.

At the current share price of $53.98 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.41%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.24%, the lowest has been 1.83%, and the highest has been 7.60%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.80 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.21 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 724 funds or institutions reporting positions in Magna International. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 6.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGA is 0.27%, an increase of 3.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.71% to 197,396K shares. The put/call ratio of MGA is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.44% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Magna International is 47.81. The forecasts range from a low of 38.80 to a high of $63.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.44% from its latest reported closing price of 53.98.

The projected annual revenue for Magna International is 41,025MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.45.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 15,973K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,291K shares, representing a decrease of 8.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGA by 0.30% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 9,970K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,769K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGA by 15.23% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,767K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,820K shares, representing an increase of 10.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGA by 28.42% over the last quarter.

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 8,220K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,303K shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGA by 4.08% over the last quarter.

Jarislowsky, Fraser holds 7,849K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,133K shares, representing a decrease of 3.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGA by 7.14% over the last quarter.

Magna International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MAGNA is a mobility technology company. We have more than 158,000 entrepreneurial-minded employees and 342 manufacturing operations and 91 product development, engineering and sales centres in 27 countries. It has complete vehicle engineering and contract manufacturing expertise, as well as product capabilities that include body, chassis, exteriors, seating, powertrain, active driver assistance, electronics, mechatronics, mirrors, lighting and roof systems. Our common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.

