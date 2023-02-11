Magna International (MGA) Declares $0.46 Dividend

Magna International said on February 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share ($1.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 23, 2023 will receive the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.60 per share.

At the current share price of $54.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.40%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.05% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Magna International is $56.88. The forecasts range from a low of $46.71 to a high of $75.97. The average price target represents an increase of 5.05% from its latest reported closing price of $54.14.

The projected annual revenue for Magna International is $41,025MM. The projected annual EPS is $6.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 698 funds or institutions reporting positions in Magna International. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGA is 0.28%, a decrease of 1.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.30% to 193,274K shares. The put/call ratio of MGA is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 17,291K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,884K shares, representing a decrease of 3.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGA by 10.78% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 9,970K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,769K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGA by 70.28% over the last quarter.

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 8,303K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,931K shares, representing an increase of 4.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGA by 0.64% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 7,904K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,981K shares, representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGA by 7.62% over the last quarter.

Jarislowsky, Fraser holds 7,849K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,133K shares, representing a decrease of 3.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGA by 7.14% over the last quarter.

Magna International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MAGNA is a mobility technology company. We have more than 158,000 entrepreneurial-minded employees and 342 manufacturing operations and 91 product development, engineering and sales centres in 27 countries. It has complete vehicle engineering and contract manufacturing expertise, as well as product capabilities that include body, chassis, exteriors, seating, powertrain, active driver assistance, electronics, mechatronics, mirrors, lighting and roof systems. Our common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.

