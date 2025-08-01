Markets

Magna International Lifts Annual Outlook, But Profit Guidance Below View

August 01, 2025 — 05:58 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Magna International Inc. (MGA, MG.TO), a Canadian automotive parts maker, on Friday revised up its annual outlook.

Swamy Kotagiri, CEO of Magna, said: "Looking ahead, our updated 2025 outlook indicates that we are on track for further solid execution in the second half of 2025, despite ongoing industry headwinds, including soft volumes in North America and Europe and continued trade policy uncertainty."

For the full year, the company now expects adjusted income per share of $1.35 to $1.55 per share, higher than the earlier guidance of $1.3 to $1.5 per share.

Magna now anticipates sales of $40.4 billion to $42 billion, compared with the previous expectation of $40 billion to $41.6 billion.

On average, 17 analysts polled forecast the company to register an annual income of $4.68 per share on revenue of $40.4 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

