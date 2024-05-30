Magna International Issues $450M Senior Notes

Magna International (TSE:MG) has released an update.

Magna International Inc. has announced the issuance of $450 million in 4.80% Senior Notes due in 2029, as part of a Third Supplemental Indenture dated May 30, 2024. The offering is under the company’s Indenture agreement from December 11, 2015, and it includes provisions for the notes’ redemption and various covenants. This move is set to fulfill the conditions required to make the Supplemental Indenture a valid and legally binding agreement.

For further insights into TSE:MG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.