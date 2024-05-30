News & Insights

Magna International Issues $450M Senior Notes

May 30, 2024 — 05:59 pm EDT

Magna International (TSE:MG) has released an update.

Magna International Inc. has announced the issuance of $450 million in 4.80% Senior Notes due in 2029, as part of a Third Supplemental Indenture dated May 30, 2024. The offering is under the company’s Indenture agreement from December 11, 2015, and it includes provisions for the notes’ redemption and various covenants. This move is set to fulfill the conditions required to make the Supplemental Indenture a valid and legally binding agreement.

