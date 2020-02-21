Magna International Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Magna International Inc. (MGA):

-Earnings: $440 million in Q4 vs. $456 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.43 in Q4 vs. $1.37 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Magna International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $433 million or $1.41 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.33 per share -Revenue: $9.40 billion in Q4 vs. $10.14 billion in the same period last year.

