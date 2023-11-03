Magna International Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Magna International Inc. (MGA) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $394 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $289 million, or $1 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Magna International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.46 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.3% to $10.688 billion from $9.268 billion last year.

Magna International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $394 Mln. vs. $289 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.37 vs. $1 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.34 -Revenue (Q3): $10.688 Bln vs. $9.268 Bln last year.

