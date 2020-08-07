Magna International Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Magna International Inc. (MGA):

-Earnings: -$647 million in Q2 vs. $452 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.17 in Q2 vs. $1.42 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Magna International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$511 million or -$1.71 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$1.63 per share -Revenue: $4.29 billion in Q2 vs. $10.13 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $30.0 - $32.0 Bln

