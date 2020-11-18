Magna International, Inc. (MGA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2020

Magna International, Inc. (MGA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.7 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 04, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MGA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 75% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $60.87, the dividend yield is 4.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MGA was $60.87, representing a -0.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $61.29 and a 167.56% increase over the 52 week low of $22.75.

MGA is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Trane Technologies plc (TT) and Aptiv PLC (APTV). MGA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.47. Zacks Investment Research reports MGA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -53.8%, compared to an industry average of -9.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MGA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.