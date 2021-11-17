Magna International, Inc. (MGA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2021

Magna International, Inc. (MGA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.43 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MGA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $88.28, the dividend yield is 1.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MGA was $88.28, representing a -15.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $104.28 and a 48.02% increase over the 52 week low of $59.64.

MGA is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Aptiv PLC (APTV) and QuantumScape Corporation (QS). MGA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.92. Zacks Investment Research reports MGA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 31.08%, compared to an industry average of 21.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mga Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to MGA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MGA as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (CVY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CVY with an increase of 1.18% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MGA at 1.09%.

