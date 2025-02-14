Magna International Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Magna International Inc. (MGA) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $203 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $271 million, or $0.94 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Magna International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $482 million or $1.69 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.52 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.7% to $10.628 billion from $10.454 billion last year.

Magna International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $203 Mln. vs. $271 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.71 vs. $0.94 last year. -Revenue: $10.628 Bln vs. $10.454 Bln last year.

