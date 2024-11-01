Magna International Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Magna International Inc. (MGA) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $484 million, or $1.68 per share. This compares with $394 million, or $1.37 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Magna International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $369 million or $1.28 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.8% to $10.280 billion from $10.688 billion last year.

Magna International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $484 Mln. vs. $394 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.68 vs. $1.37 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $10.280 Bln vs. $10.688 Bln last year.

