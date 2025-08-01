Magna International Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Magna International Inc. (MGA) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $379 million, or $1.35 per share. This compares with $313 million, or $1.09 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Magna International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $407 million or $1.44 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.15 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.0% to $10.631 billion from $10.958 billion last year.

Magna International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

Sales declined 3% to $10.6 billion, as light vehicle production dropped 6% and 2% in North America and Europe, respectively.

