Magna International Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Magna International Inc. (MGA) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $146 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $9 million, or $0.03 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Magna International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $219 million or $0.78 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 8.2% to $10.069 billion from $10.970 billion last year.

Magna International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $146 Mln. vs. $9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.52 vs. $0.03 last year. -Revenue: $10.069 Bln vs. $10.970 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $40.0 - $41.6 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.