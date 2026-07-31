Magna International Inc. Profit Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $469 million, or $1.72 per share. This compares with $379 million, or $1.35 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Magna International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $508 million or $1.86 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.3% to $10.980 billion from $10.631 billion last year.

Magna International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $469 Mln. vs. $379 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.72 vs. $1.35 last year. -Revenue: $10.980 Bln vs. $10.631 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 6.70 To $ 7.30 Full year revenue guidance: $ 41.3 B To $ 42.5 B

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