Magna International Inc expected to post earnings of $2.03 a share - Earnings Preview

* Magna International Inc MG.TO, MG.TO is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 19.

* The Aurora, Ontario-based company is expected to report ​a 7.7% increase in revenue to $10.118 billion from $ 9.4 billion a year ago​, according to the mean estimate of 14 analysts, based on Refinitiv data.

* The analyst mean estimate for Magna International Inc is for earnings of $2.03 per share. For the same quarter last year, the company reported earnings of $1.41 per share.

* The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 13 "strong buy" or "buy," 4 "hold" and 1 "sell" or "strong sell."

* The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months.

* Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Magna International Inc is $75​, about 4.6% below​ its last closing price of $78.45.​​​

* Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure). ​

QUARTER ENDING

STARMINE

SMARTESTIMATE®

REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE

ACTUAL

BEAT, MET, MISSED

SURPRISE %

Sep. 30 2020

1.39

1.35

1.95

Beat

44.2

Jun. 30 2020

-1.60

-1.63

-1.71

Missed

-5.1

Mar. 31 2020

0.78

0.80

1.40

Beat

75.4​

Dec. 31 2019

1.32

1.33

1.41

Beat

6.1

Sep. 30​ 2019​

1.31​

1.33

1.41

Beat

5.8​

Jun. 30 2019

1.55

1.54

1.59

Beat

3.3​

Mar. 31 2019

1.69

1.69

1.63

Missed

-3.5

Dec. 31 2018

1.59

1.60

1.63

Beat

2

This summary was machine generated February 17 at 13:51 GMT. All figures in US Dollars

