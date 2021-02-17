Magna International Inc expected to post earnings of $2.03 a share - Earnings Preview
* Magna International Inc MG.TO, MG.TO is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 19.
* The Aurora, Ontario-based company is expected to report a 7.7% increase in revenue to $10.118 billion from $ 9.4 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate of 14 analysts, based on Refinitiv data.
* The analyst mean estimate for Magna International Inc is for earnings of $2.03 per share. For the same quarter last year, the company reported earnings of $1.41 per share.
* The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 13 "strong buy" or "buy," 4 "hold" and 1 "sell" or "strong sell."
* The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months.
* Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Magna International Inc is $75, about 4.6% below its last closing price of $78.45.
* Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure).
QUARTER ENDING
STARMINE
SMARTESTIMATE®
REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE
ACTUAL
BEAT, MET, MISSED
SURPRISE %
Sep. 30 2020
1.39
1.35
1.95
Beat
44.2
Jun. 30 2020
-1.60
-1.63
-1.71
Missed
-5.1
Mar. 31 2020
0.78
0.80
1.40
Beat
75.4
Dec. 31 2019
1.32
1.33
1.41
Beat
6.1
Sep. 30 2019
1.31
1.33
1.41
Beat
5.8
Jun. 30 2019
1.55
1.54
1.59
Beat
3.3
Mar. 31 2019
1.69
1.69
1.63
Missed
-3.5
Dec. 31 2018
1.59
1.60
1.63
Beat
2
