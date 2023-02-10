Magna International Falls 13% As Q4 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Shares of Magna International Inc. (MGA) are declining more than 13 percent on Friday morning trade after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings that fell from the prior year.

The quarterly earnings were $95 million or $0.33 per share, down from $464 million or $1.54 per share a year ago. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $0.91 per share.

On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $1.06 per share. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.

Looking ahead to the full year 2023, the company projects earnings of $1.1 -$1.4 billion.

Currently, shares are at $55.58, down 13.95 percent from the previous close of $64.59 on a volume of 1,634,801.

