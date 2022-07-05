Magna International Drops 5%

(RTTNews) - Magna International Inc. (MGA) shares are declining more than 5 percent on Tuesday morning, continuing a downtrend for the last several days. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock alert. The stocks were trading generally lower on the day.

Currently, shares are at $52.83, down 5.31 percent from the previous close of $55.79 on a volume of 533,472. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $52.51-$92.61 on average volume of 1,180,608.

