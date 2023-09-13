Magna International Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MGA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Magna International Inc (Symbol: MGA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $56.77, changing hands as low as $55.25 per share. Magna International Inc shares are currently trading off about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MGA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MGA's low point in its 52 week range is $45.58 per share, with $68.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.86.

