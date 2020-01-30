Magna implements a travel ban to China as coronavirus spreads

US Markets

Canada's auto parts maker Magna International Inc said on Thursday it had implemented a travel ban to China in the face of a fast-spreading new coronavirus.

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Canada's auto parts maker Magna International Inc MG.TO said on Thursday it had implemented a travel ban to China in the face of a fast-spreading new coronavirus.

