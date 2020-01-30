Magna implements a travel ban to China as coronavirus spreads

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Canada's auto parts maker Magna International Inc MG.TO said on Thursday it had implemented a travel ban to China in the face of a fast-spreading new coronavirus.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((ankit.ajmera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2596;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.