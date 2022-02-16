US Markets
MGR

Magna Gold says three employees died at San Francisco Mine

Contributor
Arunima Kumar Reuters
Published

Canada's Magna Gold Corp said three of its employees died at the company's San Francisco Mine on Tuesday.

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Canada's Magna Gold Corp MGR.V said three of its employees died at the company's San Francisco Mine on Tuesday.

"Three mine employees were in the fine ore storage area when a cave-in occurred," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The cause of the cave-in was unclear and an investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the accident, Magna said.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MGR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular