Magna Gold says three employees died at San Francisco Mine

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Canada's Magna Gold Corp MGR.V said three of its employees died at the company's San Francisco Mine on Tuesday.

"Three mine employees were in the fine ore storage area when a cave-in occurred," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The cause of the cave-in was unclear and an investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the accident, Magna said.

