Magna To Debut At Auto Shanghai 2025, Showcasing Next-Generation Automotive Innovations

(RTTNews) - Magna International Inc. (MGA), Tuesday announced that it will make its debut at Auto Shanghai 2025, showcasing advanced vehicle technologies and high-performance parts that are set to shape the future of mobility.

The company will display its strategic vision at booth 2BC011 in hall 2.2, with a press conference scheduled for April 24th at 09:30 AM - Beijing time.

Sharath Reddy, Senior Vice President of Corporate R&D at Magna, emphasized the company's commitment to advancing mobility with systems and components that enhance consumer experiences. At the event, Magna will highlight innovations in four key areas: Sustainable Innovations, Holistic ADAS Systems, Personalized Brand Experiences, and Complete Vehicle Solutions.

The exhibit will feature technologies such as powertrain solutions, reconfigurable seating, modular SmartAccess power doors, and integrated cabin monitoring systems.

Magna operates nearly 70 manufacturing facilities in China and employs over 30,000 people. In 2024, the company saw a 15 percent increase in sales in China, with 60% coming from domestic OEMs.

Tuesday, MGA closed at $30.82, down 2.38%. It is currently trading at $31.40 in after-hours, reflecting a 1.88% increase on the NYSE.

